An introduction to the Adobe Stock editorial submission guidelines.
Note:
Currently, we are not accepting editorial submissions from individual contributors.
Adobe’s Editorial collection includes photographs, videos, and illustrations that depict or comment upon newsworthy information or matters of public interest:
- Newsworthy information may include, but are not limited to: breaking news, current events, matters of public significance, and political matters.
- Matters of public interest may include, but are not limited to: arts and entertainment, business, culture, fashion, health and fitness, lifestyle, social events, technology and travel.
Adobe’s Editorial collection showcases:
- News and reportage: un-staged imagery about an event or incident that is currently occurring or developing, or that has already occurred.
- Portraiture: staged imagery of people.
- Archival imagery: photographs, illustrations, or videos of historic interest.
- Editorial content must be accurate, fair and thorough. The imagery must not misrepresent the event or the context what is actually depicted.
- Editorial contributors must avoid conflicts of interest, and must not accept gifts or favors in exchange for creating editorial content.
- Editorial contributors should not conceal or misrepresent their purpose when creating content.
- Captions, keywording, metadata and credits provided by the contributor must be truthful, complete and accurate.
- Digital adjustments to editorial content must be limited in scope and not impact the truthfulness or accuracy of the content.
- The editorial content must not constitute libel, slander or other defamation upon any person or entity.
Note:
To learn about submitting content to the Adobe Stock Illustrative Editorial collection, please see here.