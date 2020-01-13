Editorial Requirements

Search
Adobe Stock Contributor User Guide

某些 Creative Cloud 应用程序、服务和功能在中国不可用。

An introduction to the Adobe Stock editorial submission guidelines.

Adobe sources Editorial content through trusted partner agencies.

Note:

Currently, we are not accepting editorial submissions from individual contributors. 

Adobe’s Editorial collection includes photographs, videos, and illustrations that depict or comment upon newsworthy information or matters of public interest:

  • Newsworthy information may include, but are not limited to: breaking news, current events, matters of public significance, and political matters.
  • Matters of public interest may include, but are not limited to: arts and entertainment, business, culture, fashion, health and fitness, lifestyle, social events, technology and travel.

Adobe’s Editorial collection showcases:

  • News and reportage: un-staged imagery about an event or incident that is currently occurring or developing, or that has    already occurred.
  • Portraiture: staged imagery of people.
  • Archival imagery: photographs, illustrations, or videos of historic interest. 

Additional Requirements:

Ethics: 

  • Editorial content must be accurate, fair and thorough. The imagery must not misrepresent the event or the context what is actually depicted.
  • Editorial contributors must avoid conflicts of interest, and must not accept gifts or favors in exchange for creating editorial      content.
  • Editorial contributors should not conceal or misrepresent their purpose when creating content. 

Accuracy: 

  • Captions, keywording, metadata and credits provided by the contributor must be truthful, complete and accurate.
  • Digital adjustments to editorial content must be limited in scope and not impact the truthfulness or accuracy of the content.
  • The editorial content must not constitute libel, slander or other defamation upon any person or entity. 

Note:

To learn about submitting content to the Adobe Stock Illustrative Editorial collection, please see here