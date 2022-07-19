Adobe Connect Downloads and Updates

Download Adobe Connect applications, patches, and apps as well as access information about upgrade of hosted accounts.
Use the upgrade timetable tool to determine when your Adobe Connect account will be upgraded to Adobe Connect 12.0
Note: The widget tool will only reflect the upgrade dates once the next Adobe Connect version has been announced.
The Adobe Connect meeting application offer greater performance and a better overall meeting experience and is required to share your screen in an Adobe Connect meeting. It can be installed before your meeting using the installers below.
For organizations that do not allow their end-users to install the Adobe Connect application the MSI installer is available for IT departments to deploy the application.
If using Firefox on Mac OS, you must right-click on the appropriate application link below and select "Save Page As" to download the application.
Adobe Connect meeting applications are backward compatible with earlier versions of Adobe Connect. Please note that although there is currently no application for Linux, users on Linux (Ubuntu, Red Hat, and OpenSUSE) can still attend, host, or present in meetings in the browser.
For on-premise and managed services customers on older Adobe Connect versions (pre 11.0)
The following patches are for use with licensed (On-Premise) deployments only.
Customers on hosted deployments will automatically be updated with these patches, and will get no value out of these files. Deployment instructions are included with these patches.
Adobe Connect software offers you the ability to customize and extend its functionality to handle just about any of your web conferencing needs. Choose from a growing library of pre-existing apps, create your own, or leverage our trusted partners to develop customized apps for you.
Adobe Connect Mobile enables you to attend a meeting from your iOS or Android device. Adobe Connect Mobile is optimized for a small screen and provides a great meeting experience.