Adobe Connect Downloads and Updates

The Adobe Connect meeting application offer greater performance and a better overall meeting experience and is required to share your screen in an Adobe Connect meeting. It can be installed before your meeting using the installers below.

For organizations that do not allow their end-users to install the Adobe Connect application the MSI installer is available for IT departments to deploy the application.

If using Firefox on Mac OS, you must right-click on the appropriate application link below and select "Save Page As" to download the application.