At Adobe Stock, we consider Illustrative Editorial to be content intended to illustrate articles on current events and newsworthy topics focused on conceptual imagery using real brands and products to convey strong ideas. We want photos and illustrations of branded products that help tell a story. Images may include a sign on a building, a soda can, computers, automobiles, or just about any product you see in the world today. Illustrative Editorial content is made available to Adobe Stock customers for editorial use only.

Illustrative editorial is not to be confused with editorial content that documents an event or incident that is currently occuring or developing, or that has already occurred. We accept news and archival imagery from a limited number of selected contributors by invitation only.

For Illustrative Editorial, we do not accept content that features any recognizable person, or images of restricted events such as conventions, sports games, etc. We also do not accept images that are tight crops of copyrighted or trademarked material, such as stamps, fine art, or other photographs or images which include content that may violate privacy rights.