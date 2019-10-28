At Adobe Stock, we consider Illustrative Editorial to be content intended to illustrate articles on current events and newsworthy topics focused on conceptual imagery using real brands and products to convey strong ideas. We want photos and illustrations of branded products that help tell a story. Images may include a sign on a building, a soda can, computers, automobiles, or just about any product you see in the world today. Illustrative Editorial content is made available to Adobe Stock customers for editorial use only.
Illustrative editorial is not to be confused with editorial content that documents an event or incident that is currently occuring or developing, or that has already occurred. We accept news and archival imagery from a limited number of selected contributors by invitation only.
For Illustrative Editorial, we do not accept content that features any recognizable person, or images of restricted events such as conventions, sports games, etc. We also do not accept images that are tight crops of copyrighted or trademarked material, such as stamps, fine art, or other photographs or images which include content that may violate privacy rights.
Contributors with the rank of Silver and above (1,000 downloads or more) have the option to submit Illustrative Editorial content. If you meet this criteria, you can see a checkbox in the Uploaded Files tab to indicate the content you will submit is Illustrative Editorial. Over time we will make access available to a wider group of contributors.
- We are accepting photos, illustrations and vector images (no video)
- For file formats, minimum and maximum files sizes, please see the General Submission Guidelines for images and vectors
- Illustrative Editorial content must be properly exposed and of highest technical quality
- Post-processing and cropping is allowed provided the context and meaning of the content is not altered.
Note:
If you have a portfolio with Illustrative Editorial files online elsewhere at this time, you may submit a link to your portfolio for consideration via the contact us link found at the bottom of the Adobe Stock Contributor Portal.
Note:
Search results put extra weight on the first 10 keywords, so list the most important keywords first. We recommend you list the name of the brand(s) featured in your image first. Include the location where the image was captured as a keyword if it is relevant.