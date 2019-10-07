Adobe compliance with U.S. Executive Order | Venezuela

The U.S. Government issued Executive Order 13884, the practical effect of which is to prohibit almost all transactions and services between U.S. companies, entities, and individuals in Venezuela. To remain compliant with this order, Adobe is deactivating all accounts in Venezuela.
Executive Order 13884 was issued with no expiration date – the decision to rescind it rests solely with the U.S. Government. We will continue to monitor developments closely and will make every effort to restore services to Venezuela as soon as it is legally permissible to do so.
You can find further information here:
https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/Programs/Documents/13884.pdf
We are unable to issue refunds. Executive order 13884, orders the cessation of all activity with the entities including no sales, service, support, refunds, credits, etc.
Adobe will no longer provide access to software and services, including free ones, or enable you to make any new purchases. We apologize for the inconvenience.
You have until October 28, 2019 to download any content that you have stored in your Adobe account. After this date your account will be deactivated.
Depending on your plan and app, you can download your files from the following cloud locations:
- Creative Cloud - https://assets.adobe.com
- Lightroom - https://lightroom.adobe.com
- Document Cloud - https://documentcloud.adobe.com
- Adobe Spark: https://spark.adobe.com
Under Executive Order 13884, U.S. companies are severely restricted in the business it carries out within Venezuela. As a result, we are ceasing all activity with entities and individuals in Venezuela as well as those who otherwise meet the criteria of Executive Order 13884 or other U.S. sanctions regulations.
