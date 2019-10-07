Adobe compliance with U.S. Executive Order | Venezuela

Find answers to questions about Adobe's compliance with Executive Order 13884.

Why are you cancelling my subscription?

The U.S. Government issued Executive Order 13884, the practical effect of which  is to prohibit almost all  transactions and services between U.S. companies, entities, and individuals in Venezuela. To remain compliant with this order, Adobe is deactivating all accounts in Venezuela.

How long will the Executive Order be in effect?

Executive Order 13884 was issued with no expiration date – the decision to rescind it rests solely with the U.S. Government. We will continue to monitor developments closely and will make every effort to restore services to Venezuela as soon as it is legally permissible to do so.

Where can I find more information on Executive Order 13884?

You can find further information here:
https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/Programs/Documents/13884.pdf

You’ve charged me, when will I get my refund?

We are unable to issue refunds. Executive order 13884, orders the cessation of all activity with the entities including no sales, service, support, refunds, credits, etc.

What about the free services I use? Am I still able to access them?

Adobe will no longer provide access to software and services, including free ones, or enable you to make any new purchases. We apologize for the inconvenience. 

When will I lose access to my Adobe accounts and content?

You have until October 28, 2019 to download any content that you have stored in your Adobe account. After this date your account will be deactivated. 

How do I download my content?

Depending on your plan and app, you can download your files from the following cloud locations:

Can I purchase a subscription through a store or on Adobe.com?

Under Executive Order 13884, U.S. companies are severely restricted in the business it carries out within Venezuela. As a result, we are ceasing all activity with entities and individuals in Venezuela as well as those who otherwise meet the criteria of Executive Order 13884 or other U.S. sanctions regulations.

